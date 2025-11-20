Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TNGX. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.66. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 151.15%.The firm had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 477,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $4,845,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,386,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,873,726.10. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,372,501 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,320 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,235,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,924,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,757,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,680,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

