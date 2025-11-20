Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s previous close.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $44.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,088.32. This trade represents a 44.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,822,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,789,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,605,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,837,000 after purchasing an additional 895,154 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,600,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.