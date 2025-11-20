Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.16 and last traded at $61.55. Approximately 15,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 36,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $492.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,443,000.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

