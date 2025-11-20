Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.71. 128,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 123,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Get Youdao alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Youdao in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAO

Youdao Stock Up 0.2%

Institutional Trading of Youdao

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 83.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 62,568 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Youdao by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 176,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Youdao by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Youdao by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.