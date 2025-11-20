Zacks Research Estimates NOV’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a report released on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.36%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOV. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. NOV has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 585.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,291,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,957 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in NOV by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 7,018,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,853 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,165,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,742,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

