Zacks Research Estimates NOV’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a report released on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.36%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOV
NOV Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. NOV has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 585.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,291,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,957 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in NOV by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 7,018,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,853 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,165,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,742,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
NOV Company Profile
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NOV
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.