Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everest Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $16.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $16.34. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $47.93 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.77.

EG opened at $312.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.48. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $392.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.80 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

In other news, Director Allan Levine purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. This trade represents a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,521.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. This represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,275,000 after buying an additional 830,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter valued at about $601,300,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,417,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,514,000 after buying an additional 172,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

