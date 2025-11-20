Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for CINF Earnings

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.84. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $161.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $168.20.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. The trade was a 1.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,243,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.