Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.08% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.65.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ZS opened at $291.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,080.78 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,263,655.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 678.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 46.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,387,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,266,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

