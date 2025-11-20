Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2025

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.08% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ZS opened at $291.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,080.78 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,263,655.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 678.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 46.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,387,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,266,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.