Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research raised Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zscaler from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $291.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,080.78 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at $23,263,655.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,622,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,932,000 after purchasing an additional 888,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,909,000 after buying an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,340,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 61.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,083,000 after buying an additional 741,756 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.