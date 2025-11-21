10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.8846.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXG opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 2.13. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,552.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 48.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

