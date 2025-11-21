14,229 Shares in News Corporation $NWSA Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in News by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 722,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after buying an additional 85,805 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in News by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 282,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of News by 661.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 100,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79,693 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of News by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
News Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NWSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
