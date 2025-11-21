2,304 Shares in WEX Inc. $WEX Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 52,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of WEX by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.92.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $191.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.25 million. WEX had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 10.81%.WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.25 per share, with a total value of $144,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,816.75. This trade represents a 14.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

