395 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,087.62, for a total value of $1,413,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 126,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,425,137.48. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,200. This trade represents a 61.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 78,443 shares of company stock valued at $72,480,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $857.19 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $1,123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $956.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $819.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

