6,728 Shares in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in IonQ by 2,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 58.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $443,211.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,266.72. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $886,934.40. Following the transaction, the executive owned 532,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,150.40. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 113,622 shares of company stock worth $4,931,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

