ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Acquires New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

