ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Acquires New Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 319,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Zoetis by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $181.85. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.42.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

