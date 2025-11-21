ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 58.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,313 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,188,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $8,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 17,329 shares of company stock worth $5,237,811 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $303.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

