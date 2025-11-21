ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Invests $66.04 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 370,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,040,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 195,452 shares of company stock worth $49,255,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $336.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $289.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

