Aegis Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CRNT

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Aegis lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Ceragon Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Aegis also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $85.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. Ceragon Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 4,058,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 775,782 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $4,819,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,418,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 382,058 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,247,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,871,000. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

