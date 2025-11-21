Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGIO. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 895.86%.The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.22 earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $315,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,003.16. This represents a 90.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 3,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $145,023.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,049.84. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,099 shares of company stock valued at $620,092. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,471,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,287 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,430,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,402,000 after purchasing an additional 733,038 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $17,905,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $19,889,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

