AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 15,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 21,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

AirIQ Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$14.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18 and a beta of -0.66.

AirIQ Company Profile



AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

Further Reading

