Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,688,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,595,000 after acquiring an additional 102,044 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,739,000 after purchasing an additional 412,283 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,269,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,179,000 after buying an additional 157,060 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,008,000 after purchasing an additional 311,698 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 26.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,441,000 after buying an additional 103,304 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $66.00 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The business had revenue of $314.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $32,785.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,371.55. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $948,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

