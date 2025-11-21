Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $445.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $459.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.17.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.27, for a total value of $4,512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,517,119.43. The trade was a 13.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $635,130.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,438 shares in the company, valued at $12,403,347.90. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $35,705,793. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

