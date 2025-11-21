Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182,111 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,760,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,022,926,000 after purchasing an additional 441,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,357,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,990 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $289.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,884.14. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,452 shares of company stock valued at $49,255,209. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

