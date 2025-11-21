Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is FJ Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FJ Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 6.3% of FJ Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FJ Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,749,806,000 after purchasing an additional 593,345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,481,000 after buying an additional 727,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,962,389,000 after buying an additional 104,859 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $289.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $306.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,674 shares of company stock worth $48,454,423. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

