Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 852,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,525 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $150,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 143,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1%

Alphabet stock opened at $289.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $306.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.12.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the sale, the director owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526,494.12. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 192,674 shares of company stock valued at $48,454,423 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

