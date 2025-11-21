Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Decker Retirement Planning Inc.

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $289.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $306.42. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,674 shares of company stock worth $48,454,423. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

