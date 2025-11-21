Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Cut by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,817,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220,594 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $496,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gimbal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,674 shares of company stock worth $48,454,423. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $289.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

