Alteri Wealth LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after buying an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $506,618,000 after buying an additional 2,807,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 570,750 shares of company stock worth $55,682,535 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

