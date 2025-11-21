Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Raised by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

