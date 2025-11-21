Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Bessemer Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,430,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 246,234 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,288,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $217.14 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

