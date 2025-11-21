Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 93,245 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $255,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.14 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.92 and a 200 day moving average of $221.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Arete lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

