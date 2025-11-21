Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cut to Hold at Rothschild Redb

Rothschild Redb cut shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $217.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

