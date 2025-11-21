Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $113.00 price objective on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.84. Ameren has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 1.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ameren by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

