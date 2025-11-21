Ames National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Ames National Corp cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Ames National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ames National Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $332.50 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $330.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

