Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,000. Oracle makes up about 5.6% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.26.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $600.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.21. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

