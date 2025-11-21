Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHOGet Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.14 and last traded at $61.14. 4,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group raised its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

