Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kodiak Sciences FY2025 Earnings

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.35) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.09).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KOD. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ KOD opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 729.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

