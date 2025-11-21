Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by BG Investment Services Inc.

BG Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Apple Trading Down 0.9%
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $266.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
