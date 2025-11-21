Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by BG Investment Services Inc.

BG Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. CLSA raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $266.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.