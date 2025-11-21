Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $266.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32. The company has a market cap of $3.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

