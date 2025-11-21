Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 75,161 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $266.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

