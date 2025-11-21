Archer Investment Corp Buys 615 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 768,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,073,000 after buying an additional 72,550 shares during the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 5,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 195,452 shares of company stock valued at $49,255,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GOOG opened at $289.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.82 and a 200 day moving average of $212.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

