Archer Investment Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co raised its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $312.40 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.09 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.96.

Get Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.