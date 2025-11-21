Archer Investment Corp Makes New $352,000 Investment in BlackRock $BLK

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $29,401,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $96,393,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,302.53.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $993.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,119.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,076.59. The stock has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

