Archer Investment Corp Sells 100,218 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100,218 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $24,373,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $62,372,000 after purchasing an additional 60,353 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

