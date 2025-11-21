Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $182.89 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.08 and a 200-day moving average of $179.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.