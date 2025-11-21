Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 712 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 303,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

