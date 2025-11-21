Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,744 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $69,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Tobam boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $552.23 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

