Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $34.50 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 529,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,769,000 after purchasing an additional 115,234 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $217.14 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.92 and its 200 day moving average is $221.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.