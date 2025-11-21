Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.6667.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

NYSE ASPN opened at $2.94 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $242.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.85.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%.The firm’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 56,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $183,609.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,655.53. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $11,243,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,459,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,449,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 1,240,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,045.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 759,360 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2,036.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 728,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

